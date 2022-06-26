Julie Webster, from Billinge, made sure people stayed in contact with others and were not isolated – despite contracting Covid-19 herself.

Now she has won the Enriching Lives Socially category at Oddfellows’ Making a Difference Awards, held as part of the society’s annual conference.

Julie Webster with her award

The award celebrates people who stand out by holding social events that help their local branch and its surrounding communities to thrive.

Julie has been a member for more than 17 years and has worked as social organiser for the Oddfellows’ St Helens and Warrington branch since 2015.

She said: “Being a social organiser is really hard work sometimes, but it's very rewarding. Seeing people, especially people on their own, some of whom don’t have family or family close by, really enjoying themselves and laughing so much they have tears rolling down their faces, makes it all worthwhile.

"We're there for each other, one big family. I think the pandemic highlighted this more than anything.”

Julie calls her members “my gang” and loves nothing more than taking them to the seaside, followed by a trip to the pub and dancing.

Despite contracting Covid-19, Julie managed to maintain phone contact with members throughout lockdown and she set up twice-weekly Zoom sessions where members could be in contact and support each other.

One member said: “Whatever she’s facing personally, Oddfellows members are not forgotten. She has been there throughout for them and they love her for it. Julie is a brilliant organiser, keeps us well informed and enriches our lives – no-one else could do the job that Julie does for our branch.”

Jane Nelson, CEO of Oddfellows Society, said: “Despite being badly struck down with Covid herself, Julie was there for the members continuously – not only in a social aspect, but as a friend and a listening ear.