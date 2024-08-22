National Burger Day: the best places to buy a burger in Wigan, according to our readers

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 15:45 BST
While Wigan may be famous for its pie barms, it seems there are plenty of people who like a delicious burger between the two pieces of bread instead.

Today (Thursday, August 22) is National Burger Day and time to celebrate the versatile dish, whether it is a simple patty on a soft white bun or a loaded burger with cheese, onions, lettuce, relish and a host of other ingredients.

To mark the occasion, we asked readers on Wigan Today’s Facebook page for their favourite place to get a burger.

Here are their top choices.

.

1. National Burger Day

. Photo: Eugenio Marongiu

.

2. Alendo, on Wigan Lane, Swinley

. Photo: Google Street View

.

3. Burger King, at Robin Retail Park, Wigan

. Photo: National World

.

4. Frango, on Crompton Street, Wigan

. Photo: Google Street View

