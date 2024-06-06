National Fish and Chip Day: these are 14 of the highest rated chippies in Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 6th Jun 2024, 04:55 BST

Wigan is blessed with some wonderful chippies – and what better way to celebrate National Fish and Chip Day than taking a look at some of the best.

Each of these establishments have been rated 4.5 or higher out of five from a minimum of 50 reviews.

In no particular order, these are 15 of the highest rated Wigan takeaways specialising in this British staple, according to Google reviews

These are 15 of the highest rated chippies

1. Chippies in Wigan

These are 15 of the highest rated chippies Photo: NW

Photo Sales
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 694 reviews

2. Pepper Lane Chippy- Pepper Lane, Standish

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 694 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 167 reviews

3. Vlora Fish Bar-Ellis Street, Whelley

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 167 reviews Photo: MA

Photo Sales
Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 245 reviews

4. Tsang's Chippy-Darlington Street East, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 245 reviews Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.