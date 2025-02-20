National Love Your Pet Day: Wigan animal lovers share pictures

By Sian Jones
Published 20th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
National Love Your Pet Day is a chance to show your pet how much you care about them.

We asked Wigan Today readers to share photographs of their beloved pets and were inundated with responses. In fact they just about topped 1,000!

We are sorry we couldn’t publish all of them but here is a selection of those we received of your much-loved animal companions.

National Love Your Pets Day 2025

1. National Love Your Pets Day 2025

National Love Your Pets Day 2025 Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Milo

2. National Love Your Pet Day 2025

Milo Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Clover and Ducky

3. National Love Your Pets Day 2025

Clover and Ducky Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Ronnie & Roxie

4. National Love Your Pets Day 2025

Ronnie & Roxie Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 12
Next Page
Related topics:Wigan
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice