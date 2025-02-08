National Pizza Day: 12 of the best places to get a pizza in Wigan

By Sian Jones
Published 8th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
While Wigan is world-renowned for its pies, the borough is also home to some fantastic places where you can get a pizza

To celebrate National Pizza Day on Sunday February 9, we have listed some of the top places in the area serving the Italian signature dish.

In no particular order, these are 12 of the best places to get a pizza in Wigan according to Google reviews

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 488 reviews

1. Papa Luigi's- Wigan Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 488 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill

Photo Sales
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 402 reviews

2. Divino Italian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Pemberton

Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 402 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 967 reviews

3. Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 967 reviews Photo: submit

Photo Sales
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 146 reviews

4. Dough- Market Street, Hindley

Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 146 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:WiganGoogle
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice