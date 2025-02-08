To celebrate National Pizza Day on Sunday February 9, we have listed some of the top places in the area serving the Italian signature dish.
In no particular order, these are 12 of the best places to get a pizza in Wigan according to Google reviews
1. Papa Luigi's- Wigan Lane, Wigan
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 488 reviews Photo: Gary Brunskill
2. Divino Italian Restaurant- Orrell Road, Pemberton
Rated 4.7 out of 5 from 402 reviews Photo: submit
3. Olive Garden- Preston Road, Standish
Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 967 reviews Photo: submit
4. Dough- Market Street, Hindley
Rated 4.4 out of 5 from 146 reviews Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson