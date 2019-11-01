National Sandwich Day: Wiganers have their say on their favourite sandwiches

Everybody loves a sandwich. Whether you call it a sarnie or a butty, there’s no doubting the significance of the midday staple.

The average Brit will consume more than 18,000 of them over the their lifetimes and more than half of us devour one every day.

And in celebration of National Sandwich Day, we’ve rounded up three of Wigan’s best independent offerings where you can get your fix.

Caffe Rosso, Wigan Lane, is a firm favourite amongst locals specialising in homemade cakes, scones and sandwiches.

Their most popular sandwich is the gammon sandwich or the gammon and egg as it is “classic British cuisine.”

In a TripAdvisor review, Sarah28Wigan, said: “The staff were super friendly and chatty. My mum and I had a sandwich and a coffee which was all really lovely. Prices very reasonable too. Will definitely be visiting again soon to try out the cakes!”

At Lily and Arthur’s on Mesnes Road the most popular butties are the classic ham and cheese (above) or sliced chicken. In a review on their Facebook page, Debbie Ashcroft said: “The sandwiches are so tasty and so filling, really is value for money and the staff are very friendly and polite and always make you feel welcome.”

Truly Scrumptious in Aspull’s top seller is their take on the club sandwich using all fresh-cooked ingredients and locally baked breads.

In a Google review, Amanda Webster said: “Nice freshly made sandwiches and cakes and tea from pretty China cups and saucers.”