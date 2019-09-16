Neighbours’ privacy fears over Wigan homes plan

Residents of a Wigan village have expressed “severe” concerns about proposals to build new housing, which they fear will violate their privacy.

Documents have been submitted to the town hall to build three pairs of semi-detached homes, along with associated parking spaces, to the rear of 11 Lee Lane in Abram.

If approved, the new development would comprise a mixture of three and four-bedroom houses, arranged around a turning point and with its own access lane.

A design and access statement included in the proposals states: “Where possible, gardens should be large enough to accommodate mature trees and planting and provide private sitting-out areas not overlooked by others.”

But neighbours in Abram have objected over concerns about intrusions on their own privacy and the access road, after having read details of the development on Wigan Council’s website.

One resident responded: “There are severe privacy concerns due to the total lack of any tree cover on the site.”

The objection then said there would be “unobstructed views” between homes on Vicarage Gardens and five of the new properties.

It went on: “I have concerns about the stability of the boundary fence between 1 Vicarage Gardens and the site.

“The total site clearance, which took place in August 2019, resulted in severe soil erosion in the garden of 1 Vicarage Gardens and reduced stability of the boundary fence due to excavation and subsequent use by earth-moving equipment and tractors.

“The proposed access road is too close to the boundary of 1 Vicarage Gardens and leaves no room for potential privacy screening and also gives rise to noise pollution.”

A decision on the plans is expected to be made by Wigan Council’s planning committee in late October.

Full details of the planning application can be found at www.wigan.gov.uk using the reference code A/19/87508/FULL