New bench for elderly residents heading home from the town centre

Elderly residents will be able to take a break while walking home from the shops following the installation of an ornamental bench.

It has been placed on a footpath at Atherton’s Central Park, between Hamilton Street and Cambridge Street, after requests from older people wanting somewhere to rest after visiting Atherton town centre.

Atherleigh’s Labour councillors used money from the Brighter Borough funds to pay for it.

Coun John Harding said: “We took the opportunity to have a robust and nicely decorated bench installed, rather than a basic wooden structure. Hopefully many residents will be able to relax and chat with others, especially once the warmer weather returns in springtime.”