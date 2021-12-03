New crime thriller compared to a Wigan Warriors’ styled Jack Reacher

Author Chris Berry

Author Chris Berry says he is flattered to have been compared with best-selling author Lee Child through his Greg Duggan series whose third story - Tough World - has now been published.

Chris’ novels revolve around the central character of Duggan who plays rugby league for Wigan Warriors and comparisons have been made to the action-packed storylines with Lee Child’s action hero character Reacher.

Chris said: “It’s very kind of reviewers and those who have read my previous books Tough Season and Tough Season in the Sun, to be compared favourably with such luminaries in the literature world.

The front cover of the book

“Tough World sees Greg battling all kinds of foes, having to deal with murders all around him, being abducted, beaten up, while at the same time struggling with his love life, his family and playing the sport he loves."

This latest release is set in Australia and the South Pacific island nation of Vanuatu where Chris has holidayed. It follows last year’s Tough Season in the Sun which was set in Lanzarote.

The new novel was originally timed to be released when the Rugby League World Cup was due to be played in England but has now been postponed until next autumn..

But will Greg and England win their various battles on and off the field?

Tough World is published by Great Northern Books and is available on Amazon and in all bookshops.