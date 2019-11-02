New exhibition at The Fire Within in Wigan town centre opens

The new exhibition at The Fire Within in Wigan town centre is now open.

Love Is A Rebellious Bird was officially unveiled on Saturday in four former retail units in The Galleries Shopping Centre.

Wigan band Lynchs on stage

Put together by Wigan-based internationally-acclaimed artists Al and Al, the show features an array of borough-based talent with paintings, photographs, films and sculptures.

It is the second exhibition to be displayed on the upper floor of the shopping centre, which Wigan Council bought in 2018 and which is earmarked for a major redevelopment.

The opening of Love Is A Rebellious Bird on Saturday featured an introduction by Al and Al, poems by Wigan writer Louise Fazackerley and music by local band Lynchs.

Leigh Film Society also held one of its monthly matinee screenings of a family movie in the headquarters room, showing Pocahontas.

The artworks on display range from explorations of topics such as climate change and the environment through to pieces about families, milestones in life and Wigan's industrial heritage.

The four rooms are themed Birth, Rebel, Love and Re-birth.