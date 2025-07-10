A homeless charity’s bid to convert a derelict Wigan pub into a 14-bed house of multiple occupation (HMO) has been turned down following advice from police – because a shortage of toilets would “likely cause conflict.”

Queen’s Hall Action on Proverty, also known as The Brick, wants to transform the Queen’s Arms on Harrison Street, Newtown, close to the town centre, into the HMO against a backdrop of protests from nearby residents and a councillor.

Wigan’s planning committee refused the application by a seven to three majority of councillors, despite planning officers recommending approval.

The application sought full planning permission for a change of use of the former pub into temporary accommodation and support for homeless individuals with “medium support needs.”

The Queens Arms pub closed just before Christmas

It included internal refurbishment and minor external alterations to facilitate the new use.

Residents who have become homeless would have been accommodated, typically, for three to six months.

“The aim is to support residents transitioning to independent living through on-site mentoring and structured support,” a report to the committee said.

Some 85 residents submitted objections to the plan in addition to Douglas ward Coun Pat Draper.

Flashback to February when residents of Saddle Court were objecting to plans for a homeless hostel on their doorstep

They cited “detrimental impacts from crime, the worsening of already bad anti-social behaviour in the area, noise and litter because of the proposal as well as an increased demand for parking and infrastructure locally.”

They also said the proposed use was “not compatible” with nearby sheltered accommodation on Saddle Court, whose older residents voiced objections – and fears – in February when the plan first came forward.

Objectors also argued that the proposed facility would be too small for the level of accommodation proposed.

Meanwhile, Greater Manchester Police’s “design for security team” also said that while they did not have any concerns about the location of the shelter, or change of use, they were worried that “14 beds on the first floor share three en-suites with one bedroom for seven people sharing one en-suite.

“This will likely cause conflict between residents, which can escalate and draw on police resources. Therefore, we would not support this application in its current layout.”

The Brick wants to replace its Brick Works on Hodson Street, which offers daytime support for people sleeping in Queen’s Hall Night Shelter, and which the charity says is at risk of being sold by the landlord.