New inquest date to be set five years after death of Wigan man in 'citizen's arrest'

Jordan Higham was just 25 when he died on November 6, 2017 after being “detained” in a “citizen’s arrest” by two men who allegedly caught him breaking into cars on Nicol Mere Drive, Ashton.

Exactly what happened has still not been established and two police investigations ended without any criminal charges being brought.

An inquest looking into the circumstances of Mr Higham’s death was scheduled to be held in April 2020, but that date had to be vacated when the coronavirus pandemic began.

It is hoped an inquest looking into Jordan Higham's death will be held in 2023

A new date for the hearing was not scheduled and the presiding coroner Rachel Syed has since left the jurisdiction.

But plans for a full hearing have finally resumed and a pre-inquest review has now been held at Bolton Coroner’s Court.

Peter Sigee, area coroner for Greater Manchester West, explained he had been asked to take on the case and was keen for it to progress to a full inquest.

He wants to look at the main areas considered at inquests – who was the deceased, how, when, where and in what circumstances did they die, and their medical cause of death.

He has particular concern for the events of November 6, 2017, he said.

It was reported at the time that police were called to Nicol Mere Drive at around 3.15am and found former Byrchall High School pupil Mr Higham “unresponsive”.

He was treated by paramedics and taken to Wigan Infirmary for treatment, but could not be saved.

The full inquest looking into exactly what happened is expected to last for five days and will be heard by a jury.

While Bolton Coroner’s Court does not currently have enough space to accommodate everyone needed for the hearing, plans for a larger courtroom have been approved by the local authority and it is hoped that will be ready in the spring.

