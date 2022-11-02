News you can trust since 1853
New museum dedicated to the history of computers is set to open in Wigan borough

A new museum, dedicated to computers and the swift evolution of technology over the years is set to launch in Wigan borough. Joe Kay is getting ready to open the North West Computer Museum at Leigh Spinners Mill soon. It will showcase working computer technology over the decades from 1970s to now and will include an internet cafe, library, 1970s office set-up, arcade room and a virtual reality area.

By Michelle Adamson
3 minutes ago

Joe Kay, director of North West Computer Museum, which is due to open soon, based at Leigh Spinners Mill, Leigh.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Joe Kay, director of North West Computer Museum, with one of the many computers that will be on display and ready to use.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Neringa Jurgaitiene cataloguing retro video games at North West Computer Museum.

Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

