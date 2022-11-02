New museum dedicated to the history of computers is set to open in Wigan borough
A new museum, dedicated to computers and the swift evolution of technology over the years is set to launch in Wigan borough. Joe Kay is getting ready to open the North West Computer Museum at Leigh Spinners Mill soon. It will showcase working computer technology over the decades from 1970s to now and will include an internet cafe, library, 1970s office set-up, arcade room and a virtual reality area.
By Michelle Adamson
