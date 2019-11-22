New ombudsman probe into Wigan man's death proposed after serious failings identified in previous investigation

An ombudsman has identified serious shortcomings in the investigation into the death of a vulnerable Wigan man and called for a fresh probe.

The Parliamentary and Health Service Ombudsman (PHSO) has admitted its findings on Benjamin Bowdler, who died while in a vegetative state in 2012, “may not be robust” due to “significant” failings.

It has now proposed taking another look at the circumstances surrounding the death of Mr Bowdler, who was also known as Bob, following treatment in hospital.

It is a huge victory for Mr Bowdler’s family and particularly for his sister Margaret Whalley who has spent years battling for answers about the care her brother received and highlighting problems with the original PHSO probe.

The news Mr Bowdler’s death will be looked at again and the previous errors have been admitted was revealed in a letter by ombudsman and chair Rob Behrens CBE which has been seen by this newspaper.

In the letter Mr Behrens wrote: “We have identified a significant number of failings in the handling of the original investigation.

“In our view, some of the failings identified are significant and lead me to believe some of the investigation findings may not be robust.

“To put this right, we are proposing to carry out a fresh investigation of your complaint.

“I would like to offer my unreserved apologies for the major failings in PHSO’s original investigation in 2015 and 2016 before my appointment as Ombudsman.

“I know that many of the ways PHSO dealt with you during the original investigation were unacceptable and I am sorry this was the case.”

Mr Behrens’ letter reveals the review of the case found Mrs Whalley had offers to meet with the PHSO to discuss her complaint withdrawn for no good reason.

One clinical adviser was also found to have made “entirely unacceptable comments”.

Evidence was not gathered properly, the coroner’s report into Mr Bowdler’s death was incorrectly omitted from the investigation and concerns about incorrect guidance being used by those probing Mr Bowdler’s death was not properly scrutinised.

Whitley resident Mrs Whalley has fought a long battle for more clarity over what happened in the final stages of her brother’s life and for her concerns about the treatment he received to be investigated.

Mr Bowdler’s family believe he was put on an end-of-life care pathway at Wigan Infirmary without good reason.

The announcement of a new investigation by the PHSO is therefore a major step forward for her campaign.

Mrs Whalley said: “For them to acknowledge now that it was a flawed report is a significant milestone for me.

“I have been seeking proper scrutiny for this case since before my brother died.

“I welcome Mr Behrens’ offer of a new investigation.

“The public relies on the integrity of the ombudsman. Most people only complain in order that lessons are learned and systems improved for those who follow after.”