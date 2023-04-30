News you can trust since 1853
New role as chairman of trustees with Wigan charity is 'personal' for hospital doctor

A doctor inspired by his family’s financial struggles has stepped into the helm of a Wigan charity helping people in poverty.

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 30th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST- 2 min read

Dr Paul Plant is the new chairman of trustees at The Brick, which supports people facing homelessness, financial hardship and crisis.

The 55-year-old works as a respiratory consultant at Aintree University Hospital and has many years of experience of NHS management, managing large numbers of staff and substantial budgets across complex organisations.

The Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen, centre, with outgoing chairman of trustees Dr John Parker , left, and the new chairman Dr Paul PlantThe Brick's CEO Keely Dalfen, centre, with outgoing chairman of trustees Dr John Parker , left, and the new chairman Dr Paul Plant
His appointment comes just months after the charity appointed Keely Dalfen as its chief executive.

He said: “When I first visited The Brick and met with CEO Keely Dalfen, I realised that our thinking is aligned and I knew I could work with Keely and her team. The Brick has grown from a small local charity to a charity that today has considerable impact across Greater Manchester.

“I am looking forward to working with the team at The Brick, to help with the growth of the charity whilst ensuring that we always stay true to our roots and to continue to make an impact on the lives of the people we work with on a daily basis.”

Dr Plant has personal reasons for wanting to make a difference.

Dr Paul Plant, the new chairman of trustees for The BrickDr Paul Plant, the new chairman of trustees for The Brick
Dr Paul Plant, the new chairman of trustees for The Brick

He said: “I was brought up in Norfolk in a small seaside town. My father ran a small business where he had to make his money in the three months during the summer and as a family we needed to live on this income throughout the winter, which was a difficult time for us every year.

"My family struggled, to the extent that my parents lost their home and as a student at university I had two years of minimal income. If there had been food banks at this time, I would have used them.

"Joining The Brick, for me, is personal, and I know first-hand that the work that this charity does really matters.”

Outgoing chairman Dr John Parker said: “I have been with the charity for 20 years, the last 10 as chair of trustees, and it has been such a joy and a great privilege to have worked with some wonderful people on this amazing journey.

"The Brick is in excellent shape, and its services are in need now more than ever. So, at 78, I have made the decision to stand down and for someone else to take over the important role of chair of trustees and to lead, with CEO Keely Dalfen, on the next period of expansion.

“I have great confidence in Dr Paul Plant. Paul is a committed Christian, he has great compassion for people facing poverty and has broad experience. It will be fascinating to see how The Brick develops under Paul’s leadership.”

Ms Dalfen said: “John has been an enormous support to myself and the charity, providing insight and counsel during the busiest and most turbulent few years. The charity owes a debt of gratitude to John who has put his heart and soul into supporting the charity. In doing so he has made a significant contribution to alleviating the injustices of homelessness and social inequality.’’

