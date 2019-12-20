New state-of-the-art Wigan football hubs approved

Planning applications for two new football hubs in Wigan Borough have been approved.

The state-of-the-art hubs will be at William Fosters Playing Fields in Ince and Laithwaite Park in Wigan.

Coun Rehman has praised the plans

The Football Foundation Hubs programme is a five-year commitment to build multi-pitch hubs across towns and cities in England with the aim of raising playing standards and opportunities for all.

Introduced in 2016, the £200m programme is a national scheme whereby the Premier League, The FA and the Government work in partnership with councils and local football leagues to address the issue of poor pitch quality.

The programme is delivered by the Football Foundation, the country’s largest sports charity, which is funded by the Premier League, The FA and the Government (via Sport England).

The hubs will typically have two or three full-sized floodlit 3G artificial grass pitches, changing rooms and clubhouse facilities for community sports clubs representing all playing ages to use and car parking. In addition, the hub at William Fosters will offer gym facilities.

Wigan Council is now working closely with the Football Foundation to secure the funding for the sites.

Coun Nazia Rehman said: “This is fantastic news and brings us one step closer to securing the hubs.

“To be part of the Football Foundation programme generates a great opportunity for the borough to get the very best sports facilities for our communities which can be used the whole year round.”

Typically, a well-maintained natural turf pitch can offer six to eight playing hours of football a week, however artificial grass pitches can easily accommodate double that volume on a daily basis.

Coun Rehman, cabinet member for resources, finance and transformation, continued: “The design of the hubs massively increases the number of playing opportunities and offers football at flexible times.

“It will support our aims to improve health and increase physical activity among all ages to widening access to sporting activities to all.

“As part of The Deal we want everyone in Wigan Borough, regardless of age, gender or level of ability, to feel able to engage in sport and physical activity.”

A final Football Foundation decision regarding funding is expected in 2020, which will confirm construction of the hubs is to go ahead.

Earlier this year the council started work with The FA to develop a Local Football Facilities Plan (LFFP) which could generate funding to provide even more facilities to accommodate local clubs.

The Football Foundation Hubs programme is a central part of Wigan’s new playing pitch strategy which ensures a strategic approach to pitch provision that contributes to the council’s aims of improving health and wellbeing and increasing community involvement.

A third football hub at Howe Bridge in Atherton was discussed but after initial feasibility studies there wasn’t enough demand for the site for it to be taken through to the next stage.

There are already 3G pitches at Leigh Sports Village and Howe Bridge Leisure Centre and the council is exploring if any additional investment can be secured for football facilities in Leigh.