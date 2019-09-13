New triumph for young Wigan driver

Schoolboy Jack Collier again proved to be one of the best junior motorists in the land.

The 13-year-old Hindley High pupil finished joint third for his age category in the Young Driver Challenge 2019 in Birmingham, having won it last year.

Jack, who lives in Hindley, said: “It’s been a fantastic experience. I was really pleased to have made the final again from hundreds of entries and I’m really proud of how I performed on the day. It’s definitely going to help make me a safer driver when I do go on to pass my test.”