New Wigan band hope to follow in the footsteps of their idols The Lathums
Now another up-and-coming Wigan band are well on the way to repeating the success of their idols, just a few months after getting together as a group.
Montello is made up of four ex-Winstanley College students and was only formed in October 2023. Now they are already looking forward to their first headline gig at Manchester Academy 3 on July 19.
Coincidentally, this is the same venue where three of the band members first met at a Lathums gig.
Montello comprises Jacob Knowles (lead vocals and rhythm guitar), Liam Conway (lead guitar), Jacob Ratcliffe (bass guitar, backing vocals) and Toby Devereux (drums), all aged 17.
The four started the band while doing a music performance course at Winstanley College.
They then hit the local indie music scene, performing small gigs around the North West, and in that short space of time have amassed a small but loyal cult following.
Jacob said: "Forming the band was very much a spontaneous decision, but within a matter of weeks we had a rehearsal room booked and started writing music.
"Our first headline gig feels quite surreal. We got offered the gig within three days of our debut gig on February 24, supporting Caesar of Cymatics at Retro Bar in Manchester.
"Three of us met at Academy 3, so it’s a full circle moment for us and to play in such a legendary venue within a year of forming our band is an amazing opportunity.
"This is a dream venue for us to have reached in a short amount of time and it is sure to be a special gig.”
Jacob describes their sound as "very much a Frankenstein of a mixture" which nevertheless works well.
He said: "We go for an indie approach whilst also challenging modern-day indie music.
"Our debut single House on Fire has elements of ska alongside elements of traditional indie music. Our other songs vary in sound as well: think Arctic Monkeys, David Bowie, Queen, The Beatles and Sex Pistols."
Tickets for the show are available by searching for “Montello Band.”
