New Wigan town centre cafe announces opening date

By Sian Jones
Published 27th May 2025, 15:45 BST

A new Wigan cafe has announced it will be open next month.

Coffee House, which has taken over the former WHSmith building on Standishgate, will open its doors on Monday June 16.

It will be the second of the franchise to open in the borough with one already open in the Spinning Gate shopping centre in Leigh.

Work is taking place to turn the former WHSmith building into The Coffee HouseWork is taking place to turn the former WHSmith building into The Coffee House
Work is taking place to turn the former WHSmith building into The Coffee House

Founded by two brothers Chris and Stephen Shelmerdine, The Coffee House began its journey in Lymm with its first store in 2011.

It has built its reputation on creating community hubs within forgotten high streets, offering great service and high-quality products.

Unlike many chains, the business takes a hands-on approach to quality, roasting its coffee in Warrington and preparing all food fresh daily, in its central kitchen before delivering it straight to stores.

Situated in the heart of Wigan town centre, the new store will offer a cozy and modern environment, featuring The Coffee House’s signature style, ambient lighting, and comfortable seating.

Customers can enjoy a variety of locally roasted coffees, fresh pastries, and great breakfast and lunch options, all prepared daily at the company’s central production kitchen and bakery in Warrington.

Founding brother and managing director Chris said: “We’re thrilled to bring The Coffee House experience to Wigan.

Our goal has always been to create spaces where people can relax, connect, and enjoy quality food and drink. We are looking forward to becoming a part of the Wigan community"

The store will be open seven days a week, offering eat-in and takeaway options to cater to everyone.

