New Year call to rescue a chicken

Hundreds more caged hens could be given a new start in life this weekend thanks to an animal rescue organisation.

Amberswood-based Lucky Hens Rescue will hold its next adoption day on Saturday, when the birds are collected by their new owners.

It is hoped that homes can be found for 370 fowl - saving them slaughter after outliving their usefulness on battery farms - and giving them a new start as much-loved family pets.

A further 300 hens were rescued from the same farm a few weeks ago and the farmer agreed those remaining could be saved too.

Lucky Hens, which was set up by Alison Thorpe, has saved 28,918 hens since it was set up almost 10 years ago.

Alison said: “It’s easy to keep chickens in back gardens.

“An average family can keep three or four.

“It’s a good thing to do.

“It’s rescuing an animal that has been an egg slave and giving them a family home, like a pet dog or cat.”

Chickens can be kept in a shed or small coop, with some people turning children’s play houses into homes for their hens.

They should be in secure gardens or yards and usually have space for the hens to roam.

Lucky Hens holds regular adoption days, but the next one is not expected to take place until March.

More information about caring for hens, as well as a booking form to request an adoption, can be found at luckyhensrescuenorthwest.weebly.com.