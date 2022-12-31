New Year honours for mother of murdered Helen McCourt, Wigan college principal and ex-councillor

Marie McCourt was awarded an MBE for services to the families of the victims of unlawful killings.

Her 22-year-old daughter Helen McCourt was murdered in 1988 as she walked to her home in Billinge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marie McCourt has been recognised after decades of campaigning in memory of her murdered daughter Helen McCourt

Her killer Ian Simms never admitted his crime or revealed what he had done with her remains and was one of the few people in British legal history to have been convicted of murder without the victim’s body being found.

Mrs McCourt campaigned for the introduction of a legal clause known as Helen’s Law, awarding killers who fail to disclose the resting place of their victims extra time behind bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While her efforts were successful, the law came too late to thwart Simms’ bid for release from prison. He was granted his freedom in 2020, but died earlier this year.

Mrs McCourt, 79, has no idea who nominated her for the MBE but said she was “very grateful” to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter McGhee, principal of St John Rigby College, was appointed as CBE

She said: “It was a big surprise. I have been trying to get Helen’s Law and I have finally got it, so I was just really pleased with that and that was that as far as I was concerned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"When I found out about this award, I didn’t know what to say.”

Mrs McCourt said she hoped Helen and other relatives would be “up there” having a party to celebrate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

She added: “I think, more than anything, she would be very happy that we now have Helen’s Law and hopefully we can take it along on other steps as well, to tighten things up for killers.”

Former councillor Bob Splaine

Advertisement Hide Ad

There was a CBE for Peter McGhee, principal at St John Rigby Sixth Form College in Orrell, for services to further education.

He has been at the helm since 2010 and led the college as it progressed from requiring improvement to being judged as “outstanding” by Ofsted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He spent two years as a national leader of further education – one of only 12 in the country – and supported Loreto Sixth Form College in Manchester, which had been unable to replace its principal following retirement.

The honour comes just weeks after he joined staff and students to celebrate 50 years since it became the first Catholic sixth form college in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former councillor Robert Splaine – known as Bob – was given an MBE for services to the community in Atherton and the North West.

He was elected in 2001 and represented Atherton for the Liberal Democrats and as an independent, with his work including a campaign for a new Atherton town council and opposition to the closure of Hesketh Fletcher High School.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is an award-winning vegetable gardener, was president of Atherton Rotary Club and raised more than £70,000 for The Christie with his wife Ilse, including by holding popular strawberry fairs.

More than 1,100 recipients in the New Year honours list have been recognised for their outstanding contributions across the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad