We have looked through our archives to celebrate the births of Wigan babies born on January 1 over the years.
1. Wigan babies born on New Year's Days past
. Photo: STAFF
2. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day
Heidi Louise Westby with proud parents Jemma Young and Noel Westby, from Atherton, born on January 1, 2011 Photo: John Leatherbarrow
3. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day
Gabriela Ortiz, from Pemberton, with Valentina, born at 8am on January 1, 2011, weighing 6lb Photo: Nick Fairhurst
4. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day
Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz Photo: John Leatherbarrow
