New Year's Day Wigan babies born in years past

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 31st Dec 2024, 04:55 GMT
The arrival of a baby is always a momentous occasion, but it is extra special when that happens on New Year’s Day.

We have looked through our archives to celebrate the births of Wigan babies born on January 1 over the years.

Happy birthday!

1. Wigan babies born on New Year's Days past

. Photo: STAFF

Heidi Louise Westby with proud parents Jemma Young and Noel Westby, from Atherton, born on January 1, 2011

2. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day

Heidi Louise Westby with proud parents Jemma Young and Noel Westby, from Atherton, born on January 1, 2011 Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Gabriela Ortiz, from Pemberton, with Valentina, born at 8am on January 1, 2011, weighing 6lb

3. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day

Gabriela Ortiz, from Pemberton, with Valentina, born at 8am on January 1, 2011, weighing 6lb Photo: Nick Fairhurst

Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz

4. FLASHBACK: Celebrating the babies born in Wigan on New Year's Day

Kate Fleming, from Abram, welcomed twin boys born at Wigan Infirmary on New Year's Day in 2009. Arron (right) was born at 5.17am, weighing 7lb 11oz, and Lewis was born at 5.35am, weighing 7lb 5oz Photo: John Leatherbarrow

