Fans of cinema’s finest comedy duo will be making their annual pilgrimage to Wigan next month for the 32nd Laurel and HarDay.

An afternoon of family fun is promised as hilarious films, wacky games, entertaining talks and a game show suspiciously similar to The Price is Right take centre stage at Bryn Masonic Hall, on Bryn Road in Ashton, on Saturday September 7.

It is the 32nd such Wigan gathering of the Sons of the Desert: devotees of film legends Laurel and Hardy, aka Stan and Ollie.

Left to right: Oliver Hardy, Charlie Hall and Stan Laurel in a scene from the 1935 short film Tit for Tat which will be screened at the 32nd Wigan Laurel and HarDay

The event, running from 1pm to 6pm, is hosted by the Sons’ local Dirty Work tent (each branch is name after one of the Boys’ 107 movies).

Highlights for years have been technically accomplished take-offs of famous game shows, previous days featuring Laurel and Hardy versions of Pointless, Blockbusters, The Chase and The Weekest Link.

This year the game, devised by “grand sheikh” and event organiser Gary Winstanley, is called You’re Bidding Against Me: a line taken from an auction scene in the film Thicker Than Water and a tribute to the Price is Right.

Audience members will be invited to “come on down” and try to put modern day prices to items featured in Stan and Ollie’s films from the 1920s to ‘40s.

Some of the Laurel and Hardy fans who descended on Bryn for last year's Sons of the Desert celebrations

Gary said: “The whole thing about the Laurel and HarDay is getting people involved, having fun and feeling welcome. I think this game will generate plenty of energy, atmosphere and lots of laughs.”

A recent festival theme has also been to put the spotlight on particular Laurel and Hardy co-stars. Last year it was the shrewish Mae Busch; this time it’s the man who co-starred with them in more of their films than any other (47): Charlie Hall.

Gary has created a documentary, Hats Off To Charlie Hall, about the actor (based on John Ullah’s book This is More Than I Can Stand) which was recently premiered in his hometown of Birmingham with Charlie’s approving relative Jean Cook attending.

That will be screened at Bryn, along with a clip reel of all of Charlie’s 49 appearances (yes, 49: he had two roles in two films) plus a pair of short subjects for which he is most fondly remembered: 1935’s Them Thar Hills and its sequel Tit For Tat.

Mae Busch and Charlie Chase lookalikes at last year's Laurel and HarDay

Veteran Son Eric Woods will be running his quiz – a test for even the most serious devotees – and the day climaxes with the annual Kneesy Earsy Nosey world championships. For the uninitiated, this is a coordination game, mastered by Stan but confounding Ollie, involving seated participants slapping their knees then crossing their arms to grab the nose with one hand and the opposite ear with the other, then repeating only with the hands in reverse positions. This continues until the grand sheikhs, sitting in judgement, eliminate one of the contenders, usually on comedically spurious grounds!

Memorabilia stalls, a raffle, food and drink, a loyal toast and the singing of We Are the Sons of the Desert rounds off a joyous, zany day.

Gary said: “This is not some kind of elite club where only paying members are welcome. This is a public, family event that children will enjoy as much as adults. We hope you’ll pop down.”

Admission on the door is just £5; under-16s get in free.