Nine famous faces who have lived in Wigan but weren't actually born here

Here are some famous faces, some old, some relatively new. All of them have lived in Wigan and some may call themselves Wiganers, but none was actually born here.

By Charles Graham
Thursday, 14th July 2022, 12:30 pm

Can you name any more celebs who fall into the same category?

1. Sir Ian McKellen

Living legend Sir Ian McKellen was schooled in Wigan and had his first theatrical experiences here while living on Parson's Walk, but the first few months of his life were spent in Burnley

2. Dave Whelan

You would think that he has Wigan written right through him like a stick of rock but, technically, sports tycoon Dave Whelan is a Tyke! He was born in Bradford although he says his parents rushed back over the Pennines as soon as possible to make sure he was brought up in the Red Rose county

3. Kerry Katona

Singer and reality star Kerry Katona moved to Red Rock for several months during the noughties, put her children in a Standish school but didn't last very long before moving on

Here's comedian Sid Little, of double act Little and Large fame, during his time as a resident of Atherton

