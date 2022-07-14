Nine famous faces who have lived in Wigan but weren't actually born here

Can you name any more celebs who fall into the same category?
1. Sir Ian McKellen
Living legend Sir Ian McKellen was schooled in Wigan and had his first theatrical experiences here while living on Parson's Walk, but the first few months of his life were spent in Burnley
Photo: Tristan Fewings
2. Dave Whelan
You would think that he has Wigan written right through him like a stick of rock but, technically, sports tycoon Dave Whelan is a Tyke! He was born in Bradford although he says his parents rushed back over the Pennines as soon as possible to make sure he was brought up in the Red Rose county
Photo: Chris Brunskill
3. Kerry Katona
Singer and reality star Kerry Katona moved to Red Rock for several months during the noughties, put her children in a Standish school but didn't last very long before moving on
Photo: Submitted
4. wwig-08-07-22-little-NWUpload.jpg
Here's comedian Sid Little, of double act Little and Large fame, during his time as a resident of Atherton
Photo: JL