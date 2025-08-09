Nine of the highest rated butchers in the Wigan area

By Sian Jones
Published 9th Aug 2025, 13:00 BST
We have drawn up a list of some of the highest rated butchers across the borough where you could get your barbecue meat from this summer.

Each butcher has received a rating of 4.5 stars or more.

In no particular order, these are the nine best butchers in the Wigan area according to Google reviews

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 55 reviews

1. John Mather Butchers- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 55 reviews Photo: Google

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 51 reviews

2. Butcher's Fayre- Princess Street, Wigan

Rating: 4.5 out of 5 from 51 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 49 reviews

3. England and Sons butchers- Ormskirk Road, Pemberton

Rating: 4.7 out of 5 from 49 reviews Photo: MA

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 28 reviews

4. H.Greaves and Son- Chequer Lane, Up Holland

Rating: 4.8 out of 5 from 28 reviews Photo: Google

