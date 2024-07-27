Nine things to do with the family in Wigan during the summer holidays

By Sian Jones
Published 27th Jul 2024, 12:30 BST
Schools in the Wigan area have broken up for summer, so many parents will be looking for things to do to keep the children entertained for six weeks.

To save you a bit of leg work searching, we’ve put together a list of suggestions in the borough of things you can do locally as a family.

High ropes adventure course, mini golf and Grease singalong on August 25

1. Haigh Woodland Park

High ropes adventure course, mini golf and Grease singalong on August 25Photo: MA

Dinosaur takeover on August 2 and 3

2. Grand Arcade Shopping Centre, Wigan.

Dinosaur takeover on August 2 and 3Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

The play centre is hosting a number of parties and events across the summer

3. Treetops Play and Party Cafe, Golborne

The play centre is hosting a number of parties and events across the summerPhoto: MA

Summer festival Monday August 19- Friday August 23

4. Applecast Farm- Cobbs Brow Lane, Wigan

Summer festival Monday August 19- Friday August 23Photo: submit

