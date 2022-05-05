The wedding season is back in full swing following the pandemic, and choosing the setting is one of the most important decisions a couple will make.
As more and more venues now offer weddings and civil ceremonies, you could be spoilt for choice.
One thing to consider when choosing a venue is the look you want for your pictures.
Photos can spark precious memories which you will look back on for decades to come.
We’ve chosen a number of venues which offer some great backdrops, for whatever look or theme you want to achieve on your special day.
1. Ashfield House, Standish
This award-winning 18th century venue creates a grand impression yet has a homely feel with a bright, airy ceremony room along with some lovely gardens for some amazing outdoor shots
2. Kilhey Court Hotel
What has been described as the ultimate expression of love - this hotel is on stunning grounds and is perfect for big or intimate celebrations
3. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club
This award-winning expansive property overlooks gorgeous countryside on the outskirts of the city, along with picturesque gardens perfect for sunset pictures
4. Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort
Slightly further afield, this award-winning beautiful hotel, set in idyllic countryside offers views of Pendle Hill along with a stunning lake perfect for some amazing pictures
