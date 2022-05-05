The wedding season is back in full swing following the pandemic, and choosing the setting is one of the most important decisions a couple will make.

As more and more venues now offer weddings and civil ceremonies, you could be spoilt for choice.

One thing to consider when choosing a venue is the look you want for your pictures.

Photos can spark precious memories which you will look back on for decades to come.

We’ve chosen a number of venues which offer some great backdrops, for whatever look or theme you want to achieve on your special day.

1. Ashfield House, Standish This award-winning 18th century venue creates a grand impression yet has a homely feel with a bright, airy ceremony room along with some lovely gardens for some amazing outdoor shots Photo: MA Photo Sales

2. Kilhey Court Hotel What has been described as the ultimate expression of love - this hotel is on stunning grounds and is perfect for big or intimate celebrations Photo: submit Photo Sales

3. Wrightington Hotel and Health Club This award-winning expansive property overlooks gorgeous countryside on the outskirts of the city, along with picturesque gardens perfect for sunset pictures Photo: submit Photo Sales

4. Crow Wood Hotel & Spa Resort Slightly further afield, this award-winning beautiful hotel, set in idyllic countryside offers views of Pendle Hill along with a stunning lake perfect for some amazing pictures Photo: Andy Ford Photo Sales