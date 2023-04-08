News you can trust since 1853
Ninethings to do in and around the Wigan area for less than £5 per person

As the cost of living crisis continues, it can be difficult to find things to do on weekends and in school holidays that won’t break the bank.

By Sian Jones
Published 8th Apr 2023, 12:30 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 08:06 BST

Luckily, the Wigan area is surrounded with cheap or even free places to visit.

Whether you’re looking to keep the kids occupied this half-term or ideas for a cheap day out, here are nine activities to enjoy and places to visit in and around the Wigan area that can be accomplished for less than a fiver per person.

Mesnes Park is a vast area complete with vast green space, play area, bandstand and cafe. Entry to the park is free with nearby paid parking available

1. Mesnes Par

Mesnes Park is a vast area complete with vast green space, play area, bandstand and cafe. Entry to the park is free with nearby paid parking available Photo: Photographer Michelle Adamson

Wigan's flashes such as Three Sisters, Pennington Flash and Scotmans Flash are great for day out. Some offer water sports while others offer scenic walks and play areas. Entry is free as well as free parking

2. Nature Reserves

Wigan's flashes such as Three Sisters, Pennington Flash and Scotmans Flash are great for day out. Some offer water sports while others offer scenic walks and play areas. Entry is free as well as free parking Photo: NW

Haigh Hall is filled with activities and walks to keep kids occupied. Entry is free however you do have to pay for parking which is £4 for over 90 minutes

3. Haigh Woodland Park.

Haigh Hall is filled with activities and walks to keep kids occupied. Entry is free however you do have to pay for parking which is £4 for over 90 minutes Photo: NW

The borough's leisure centres have plenty of swimming sessions taking place across the holidays and weekend. The most popular being the fun and floats session. A casual swimming family ticket costs £12 while a fun and floats family ticket costs £13

4. Swim sessions

The borough's leisure centres have plenty of swimming sessions taking place across the holidays and weekend. The most popular being the fun and floats session. A casual swimming family ticket costs £12 while a fun and floats family ticket costs £13 Photo: submit

