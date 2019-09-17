No traces of former Wigan Ambulance Station remain after clear-up

What a difference a few days make!

Only earlier this month the former Wigan Ambulance Station had been sitting there empty and untouched since paramedics moved to their new shared base with firefighters at Robin Park.

Then a demolition team moved in, performing a “soft strip” of enteriors before a dinosaur-like piece of plant flattened the building in one morning. Now the clearing-up operation is done with all the rubble and twisted metal taken away for recycling and/or disposal.

We all now wait for what happens to the Pottery Road land which the council hopes will be snapped up for a development in connection with the Pier resurgence.