Steps are being taken to evict travellers who have moved onto fields in a Wigan village.

Numerous caravans and other vehicles drove onto the land on Haigh Road, Haigh, on Sunday afternoon.

But already measures are being taken, with a Wigan Council spokesman confirming that notice would be served on Monday, which provides the legal power to carry out an eviction.

It is hoped the travellers will leave the site in the coming days.

Travellers move onto the fields on Haigh Road on Sunday. Picture by Donna Ainsworth

In a statement on Facebook late on Sunday, Aspull ward councillors Ron Conway, Chris Ready and Laura Flynn said: “The travellers camp on Haigh Road has been reported, earlier today.

“Legal proceedings will be started tomorrow morning. This can take a few days, but will happen as quickly as possible. Hopefully they will be moved on mid-week.

“We have also asked for improvements to be made to deterrents surrounding the field, to prevent happening again in the future.”