"I think we bonded over our slightly unusual and unique surnames and, of course, our love of swimming. I just found her easy to be around, especially when I was so nervous before I competed.
“Helen’s steely determination and natural competitive spirit always inspired me.
"We competed against each other many times but somehow it always felt like we were competing with each other, helping each other along the way.
“Her achievements of numerous British records, British titles, European, Commonwealth, World medals and achieving her Olympic dream came as a result of her discipline, commitment, dedication and belief in herself.
“Despite her success, she was always humble and down to earth and she always helped others who’d had a bad race or didn’t achieve what they wanted to rather than focus on herself. I know she picked me up a few times from bitter disappointment and made me smile.
“I never heard a bad word uttered by anyone about Helen and how could they.
"She was always kind, thoughtful and looked after everyone, especially me.
“The end of Helen’s swimming career did not see the end of her focus and drive.
“Helen always threw herself into everything that she believed in – swimming teaching and coaching, her outstanding commitment to Pemberton Band, her career as a brilliant teacher and head teacher, maintaining her friendships and her many other interests.
“Her main focus, though, was her beautiful family who she adored more than anything. They are so very close and all did so much together. Her two little children, Heidi and Stanley, and her husband, Craig, were her pride and joy and she was the best mummy and wife.
“I will do all I can to make sure that they know exactly why their mummy was so special to everyone.
“Thank you, Helen, for always being there – I love you.”
Rosalind Brett, who was part of the British Olympic team at the 2000 and 2004 Games and won relay medals at the World and European Championships plus the Commonwealth Games, said: “I had the privilege of racing on the GB team with Helen.
“She was always such a gutsy swimmer and a ray of sunshine with her energy and smile.
“So saddened to hear of her passing. My deepest sympathy to her family and friends.”
Swim England chief executive Jane Nickerson said: “Everyone at Swim England was extremely saddened to hear the heart-breaking news about Helen,”
“Her successes in the pool, especially for Team England at the 1998 Kuala Lumpur Commonwealth Games, will never be forgotten.
“Our deepest sympathies go to her immediate family, friends and everyone in the swimming community whose lives she touched.”