OMD tribute band to perform in Wigan TONIGHT

Fans of electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark could be in for a treat as what is thought to be their only tribute band in the world head to Wigan.

Husband and wife Barry and Sarah Walton used their musical skills and love of pop from the 1980s to create Manoeuvres.

Barry and Sarah Walton on stage in their guide as OMD tribute act Manoeuvres

In just a year the pair have played 50 shows, gathering fans wherever they go and sharing their passion for OMD.

Barry said: “I have been a bass player and a singer for lots of years and been in various bands for quite some time.

“When we got together, we decided to put together our own little thing.

“We decided to do a synth pop duo where we played 80s pop synth classics, but because I’m a natural bass player - I have played since I was 13 - and I am quite active and bounce around the stage, whenever we played OMD songs people said we should do more.

“I have been a massive OMD fan since a very early age.”

Inspired by the comments, the couple decided to form an OMD tribute band and were surprised to find there was no other such act in the world.

“I thought I had to do it,” Barry said.

The couple, who live in Herefordshire, spent two years working on their act, adapting the songs so they could be played by just the two of them.

They have been performing live for just over a year and have already been on the stage at major festivals and prestigious venues across the UK and Ireland - including a show at The Old Courts last January.

Barry says he has even been in touch with OMD, who are interested in what they do and gave them a shout out at one of their recent shows in front of thousands of people.

Manoeuvres look set to have a busy 2020, starting with a gig at The Old Courts this evening.

Barry said: “We are dead excited. We have got a few new songs to put in and I am in the studio putting final touches to everything.

“It’s good to get back on the road.

“There are a lot of people interested in us and hopefully they will come to our gig.

“The Old Courts is a fabulous venue, there are really nice people and I can’t wait to get there again.

“There’s a lot of excitement for this one.”

Sarah and Barry will play OMD songs from across the years, including the hits, album tracks and B-sides.

While they hope their show will be popular with existing OMD fans, they hope Manoeuvres can help to create new fans too.

Barry said: “We have had loads and loads of people say they have come to our concert, didn’t know who OMD were but have gone away and bought their albums and become fans.

“We have had that quite a few times.

“For us that’s pretty mega.

“At the end of the day we see ourselves as ambassadors for them. We are going out there playing their music to the people. We want to get people interested in OMD rather than us.”

Manoeuvres will play in the Grand Vault, at The Old Courts, tonight. Doors open at 7.30pm.

Tickets cost £10 on the door.