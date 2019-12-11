One person taken to hospital after fire at Wigan tower block

A patient has been taken to hospital following a fire at a high-rise block of flats in Wigan.



The blaze at Brook House in Scholes started after a quantity of clothing caught fire shortly after 10am on Wednesday.

Emergency services outside Brook House in Scholes

However, the flames were extinguished before the fire service arrived.

The North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) confirmed one person had gone to hospital.

Fire engines from Wigan, Atherton, Horwich and Skelmersdale, along with an aerial appliance from Leigh, were all sent to the scene.

The crews remained at the Warrington Lane tower block for around 40 minutes.

Pictures sent to Wigan Today showed the line of emergency service vehicles outside the high-rise building.

The image shows Greater Manchester Police also attended the incident.