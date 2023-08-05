Gill Opticians, situated on Ellesmere Street in Leigh decide to join forces with the team to raise funds for the charity, as it is close to the hearts of many in the practice.

Bringing the community together in their fundraising efforts, both Gill Opticians and the team were available at the practice’s pop-up shop in Leigh Market to sell raffle tickets, have a chat and sign autographs in order to raise as much as possible for Wigan and Leigh Hospice.

Gill Opticians teamed up with Leigh Leopard Ladies

The hospice is a charity that does incredible work across the borough to provide palliative care for those suffering from life-limiting and incurable illnesses.

Practice Manager from Gill Opticians, David Hindley, said: “We chose Wigan and Leigh Hospice as everyone at Gill's has had first-hand experience of the tremendous work that they do and we wanted to show some support and thanks to their amazing team.

“Lots of our patients and their families have also needed their help and care so with the demand for palliative care ever increasing it was an obvious choice.”

The winner of the prize drawer will be revealed by Leigh Leopard star, Emma Knowles, in the Gill Opticians practice which is currently being refurbished.

Prizes for the raffle include a signed Leigh Leopards shirt, a signed rugby ball or a pair of designer sunglasses.