Organisers are in the driving seat as they prepare for Run Wigan Festival
Organisers are making sure everything is on track for Run Wigan Festival as they collect the lead car.
Thursday, 3rd March 2022, 3:45 pm
Jack Johnson - the inspiration for organising charity Joining Jack - accompanied his mum Alex Johnson as she picked up the keys to the vehicle at HW Moon in Wigan.
Preparations are now well under way for the popular running event, which returns on Sunday, March 20 for the first time since 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Thousands of people will set off from Wigan town centre as they take part in the half marathon, 10-mile and 5km races.
There will also be a family mile open to people of all ages, so youngsters can get involved in the day.
