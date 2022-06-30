Original painting by acclaimed Wigan artist could be snapped up for 99p!

But an oil painting by Wigan artist J Lawrence Isherwood might just possibly go for less than £1!

An industrial scene, which may well be of his home town, has been put up for auction on eBay with a starting price of just 99p.

The oil painting of mills by J Lawrence Isherwood

Of course it would be very unforunate for the unnamed owner and one of the artistic steals of the century if a piece by such a respected artist should sell for that amount.

Far likelier is a ferocious bidding war for the framed work with its going for several thousands of pounds.

The auction takes place at 9.13pm on July 3.

Isherwood was born, lived and died in Wigan. A prolific artist, he often painted subjects and images (including landscapes and portraits) from the borough in a style that became known as 'Wigan style'.