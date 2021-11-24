The stadium has been empty for over two years, after owners Wigan Warriors relocated to Robin Park to use their training facility.

But in an exclusive interview with the Wigan Observer, Orrell chairman Tony Havlin said Wigan owner Ian Lenagan reached out to him concerning the future of the venue.

He said: “It is a hope more than an intention to move there. We don’t have the sort of money which they want for it, even if we gave up our other projects, so we are trying to sort out support and sponsorship for it.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Orrell RUFC would be interested in returning to Edge Hall Road

“We made contact with the Brighter Better Orrell community group and Coun Winstanley, to talk about how we could focus more on returning it to the local people. Our objective as a club is to develop sporting opportunities for the people of Orrell.

“Getting Edge Hall Road would give us an advance in our plans because we would have a facility where we could generate revenue and fund other activities.

“Covid has highlighted the importance of the little things such as getting involved in the community and the influence sport can have on your mental health and physical wellbeing.”

The club left the stadium in 2007

The Black and Ambers left Edge Hall Road in 2007 after a failed promotion bid to the top flight and a rapid descent through the leagues ensued.

Since then, they have been playing as an amateur outfit on pitches at St John Rigby College on Gathurst Road, while searching for a site to put down roots.

Orrell are currently in partnership with Winstanley Cricket Club, with the two involved in plans of building new shared facilities, on a site on farmland near Winstanley College. But Mr Havlin said they would like to incorporate a move back to Edge Hall Road with their current plans.

Their timescales are dependent on the level of funding they are given by Sport England.

“It all seems to be coming together but the question is can we get some more funding. There is a wonderful stadium there, but it is just one pitch so it would never be enough on its own,” said the chairman.

“The Winstanley Road site would give us the capacity we need, but Edge Hall Road would give us a clubhouse facility and a place where we could host fund-raising events.

“We have a business plan based around providing things like a small gym, so it would make money. The problem is the initial price we need to meet, because we don’t have it. Hopefully someone might wish to back us.”

Mr Havlin says he would like to see the ground back in full use and would hate for the community to lose the facility.

“It’s been disappointing to see it standing idle. We need to move very quickly because if we aren’t able to raise sufficient backing then I believe it will be sold for other purposes. The longer it goes on the less chance it will be available.

“Warriors have been helpful and co-operative, but at the end of the day they are a business. A few builders said it will need some TLC but it’s manageable. We’ve got enough people to bring it back to life.”