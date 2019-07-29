Owners of historic Wigan mill ordered to carry out urgent work to secure dangerous wall

The owners of an historic Wigan mill have been ordered to take urgent action to secure a dangerous wall which could threaten public safety.

Wigan Council has served an “urgent works notice” to the owners of Eckersley Mill after one of its walls became seriously unstable back in June.

As a result of this, a handful of businesses, including the Wendy House Nursery and More than Words Advocacy CIC, were evacuated from Pottery Terrace, which backs onto the site.

They have been unable to return since.

For the past six weeks, the town hall has been working with Historic England to establish the best route forward.

In a meeting with businesses last week, the council was told about the serious impact the delay is having on their trade.

During the meeting, company owners were told they would be in by the end of the month, but this could now be pushed to the beginning of August, as the owners have been given 10 days to act.

Marie Bintley, assistant director for growth and housing at Wigan Council said: “Following the significant damage to the site, public safety remains our primary concern.

"We also understand the disruption this has caused to the businesses and the impact it’s had on their services and therefore we have served an Urgent Works Notice, which requires the wall to be stabilised with scaffolding.

“This will then allow Pottery Terrace to be reopened and businesses to return to their premises. There are 10 days allowed for the owner to comply with the notice.”