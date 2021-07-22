With temperatures soaring this week, pet owners across Wigan will undoubtedly be exploring all the possible ways to keep their furry friends cool in the summer heat.

We asked our readers to share pictures showing us how they have been cooling their pets down during the day and the results did not disappoint!

It is worth noting that it is safe to take your dog for a walk in temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius, provided they are well hydrated. Temperatures above this increases the risk of your dog experiencing heatstroke - according to VetsNow.

Take a look at these fun pictures of pets cooling down in the heatwave:

1. Walter is in his usual spot. Hottest room of the house on a fleece. Oh he isn’t ours either, he’s the neighbourhood Tom. Photo: Eleanor Amelia Corless Buy photo

2. Fan on and Lily likes her cooling mat and cooling vest. Photo: Julie Wright Buy photo

3. Cold wet t-shirt, fan and cooler mat in her bed. Photo: Ange Creed Buy photo

4. Our cocker spaniel Luna is loving the paddling pool. Photo: Rebecca Harrison-Round Buy photo