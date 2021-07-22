Paddling pools, wind tunnel and frozen flannels: 20 pictures of Wigan pets keeping cool in the heatwave
Pet owners across Wigan have been sharing with us their hacks on how to keep their furry friends cool in the blistering heat!
Thursday, 22nd July 2021, 12:30 pm
With temperatures soaring this week, pet owners across Wigan will undoubtedly be exploring all the possible ways to keep their furry friends cool in the summer heat.
We asked our readers to share pictures showing us how they have been cooling their pets down during the day and the results did not disappoint!
It is worth noting that it is safe to take your dog for a walk in temperatures of up to 19 degrees Celsius, provided they are well hydrated. Temperatures above this increases the risk of your dog experiencing heatstroke - according to VetsNow.
Take a look at these fun pictures of pets cooling down in the heatwave:
Page 1 of 5