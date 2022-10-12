Wigan Youth Zone wants individuals, families, schools, workplaces and other organisations to come together throughout October for a variety of red-themed fund-raising initiatives, such as wearing red to school or work, having a red bake sale or holding an event featuring red.

Money raised will help the charity to continue providing affordable programmes throughout challenging financial times.

This includes helping the youth zone to keep charging only 50p per visit (the actual cost to the charity is £25), providing home-cooked meals for £1 and offering a safe, warm environment for young people.

Youth workers with Wigan Youth Zone's mascot Jaguar Jeff

Head of fund-raising Lynsey Kendal said: “We are asking individuals, families, schools and businesses to dig out your favourite red jumper, button up a red blouse, pull on some red socks and grab your lucky red pants, and join us in wearing it red for Wigan Youth Zone.

"Help us to raise awareness, understanding and vital funds. Any donation that you can make will make a real difference, supporting and investing in the young people of Wigan and Leigh.”

Wigan Youth Zone patrons NRB Chartered Accountants have already accepted the challenge and pledged support by asking staff to wear red to work on October 21.

An NRB spokesman said: “We are delighted to be supporting Wigan Youth Zone as it is a local organisation close to our hearts, raising money to provide young people with affordable home-cooked meals and a positive environment during difficult times. This support will inspire young people to fulfil their potential and create a greater future for themselves.”

It costs £2m a year to keep the doors open at Wigan Youth Zone, which the charity raises through donations and investments from local businesses and members of the community.

It has been more difficult to raise that money in recent years, due to inflation and the cost-of-living crisis, with the number of young people accessing services also increasing.