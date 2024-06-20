Panto finally gets its premiere in Wigan tonight after years of delays
There have been many challenges to finishing the show, such as three building evacuations and a national pandemic which stalled everything.
The group have produced many smaller pieces, but this two-act show, Merryland of Wonders, is a major achievement.
Bosses say Rose Bruford College has been very supportive in allowing them to perform at The Mill at the Pier Theatre, at 7pm today.
More Than Words is a not-for-profit community interest company that works with children, young people and adults with disabilities and/or autism.
It specialises in producing performances that highlight issues specific to people with disabilities, and these performances are then performed across the borough at community events as well at their base at Unit 2 The Edge, Pottery Terrace in Wigan.
It also creates performances just for fun and those putting on the show say that “Merryland of Wonders certainly will have its audience in stitches.”
Managing director Sue Seager said: “I'm so proud that this show is finally being performed.
"The credit goes to our talented students and staff team. Together they've pulled together this pantomime into a very funny show that we will always remember.
“We are so grateful to Rose Bruford College for supporting us to bring our show to life in such a fabulous space. It will be a great experience for our students to perform in the theatre at The Mill at the Pier.”
