Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Today (June 20) sees Wigan’s More Than Words Theatre Company perform their own original pantomime that has been quite a few years in the making!

There have been many challenges to finishing the show, such as three building evacuations and a national pandemic which stalled everything.

The group have produced many smaller pieces, but this two-act show, Merryland of Wonders, is a major achievement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Wigan Today, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Merryland of Wonders: the More Than Words Theatre Company in rehearsal for tonight's show

Bosses say Rose Bruford College has been very supportive in allowing them to perform at The Mill at the Pier Theatre, at 7pm today.

More Than Words is a not-for-profit community interest company that works with children, young people and adults with disabilities and/or autism.

It specialises in producing performances that highlight issues specific to people with disabilities, and these performances are then performed across the borough at community events as well at their base at Unit 2 The Edge, Pottery Terrace in Wigan.

It also creates performances just for fun and those putting on the show say that “Merryland of Wonders certainly will have its audience in stitches.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Managing director Sue Seager said: “I'm so proud that this show is finally being performed.

"The credit goes to our talented students and staff team. Together they've pulled together this pantomime into a very funny show that we will always remember.