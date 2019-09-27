Parade through Wigan town centre will head up VE Day anniversary

A parade through Wigan town centre will be part of plans to commemorate a landmark VE Day anniversary.



Next year marks 75 years since the end of World War II and a series of events are scheduled in Mesnes Park over the May bank holiday weekend (May 8-9).

Wigan Council leaders have been working alongside businesses who are signed up to the Armed Forces Covenant to confirm the plans.

Council leader David Molyneux said: “Recognising the bravery and dedication the armed forces both past and present is something I’m extremely passionate about.

“It goes without question that the 75th anniversary of VE Day is something that should be acknowledged appropriately in our borough.

“Not only is VE Day an extremely important part of our history that ought to be remembered, the events are also an acknowledgement of the local armed forces community and our ongoing commitment to them.”

The schedule of events will start with a parade from Market Place in the town centre through to Mesnes Park which will host food and drink stalls, military displays, vintage cars and musical entertainment.

It is also proposed that a brief service will take place from the park bandstand to commemorate those who paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country.

A meeting has been held in the borough’s pioneering armed forces hub – Wigan Borough Armed Forces HQ – and was attended by representatives from prominent organisations Uncle Joe’s Mintballs, Wigan Athletic Community Trust, Arrow XL and business figures such as Martin Ainscough.

Coun Molyneux added: “We’re supporters of the Armed Forces Covenant and actively encourage businesses based in the borough to pledge their support too.

“The discussions have been extremely positive and we have a range of ideas that we now need to put in place.

“I’d like to thank the business representatives who made the time to attend and I look forward to our plans materialising for the whole borough to experience.”

National events over the same weekend include a ‘Toast to Heroes’ and a ‘Ringing out for Peace’ whereby a mass toast will be held and church bells are to be rang out across the country in memory of the fallen.

More information will be released in the coming months as more events are added to the schedule.

The date of next year’s early May bank holiday has been moved to coincide with the VE Day anniversary.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a national pledge to help those who have served in the armed forces and their families receive the same opportunities and respect in their communities as others by providing housing advice, access to healthcare, employment opportunities and more.

Wigan Council is dedicated to encouraging local businesses to sign the covenant, so the local armed forces community can access the support and advice they need.

For more information about the covenant or the support the council offers the local armed forces community, please visit www.wigan.gov.uk/armedforces