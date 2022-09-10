Parents share children's disappointment at cancellation of Bubblefest at Haigh Woodland Park

Many people had bought tickets for Bubblefest, which was going to be held today at Haigh Woodland Park but was cancelled following the death of the Queen.

A post on the park’s Facebook page said: “EVENTS CANCELLED: BUBBLEFEST AND PARKRUN.

"Due to the tragic passing of Queen Elizabeth II yesterday, and as a mark of respect, the decision has been made to cancel this weekend's events.

“Bubblefest: Saturday 10th September..

“For all those who have purchased a ticket for this event, please accept our sincere apologies, and bear with us while we consider rescheduling options. Organisers Haigh Parish Council will be in contact with ticket holders over the coming days.”

Bubblefest was cancelled after the death of the Queen

The announcement was met with anger and disappointment from families planning to attend Bubblefest, with many commenting on the Facebook post.

Jenessa Hunt said: “Pretty sure the queen would want everyone to have enjoyed themselves knowing children would have a great time .. it’s sad of course but it’s part of life and life must go on!”

Holly Atkinson said: “I agree with most of the comments that our Queen would have wanted things like this to continue! She always put duty first and made sure the show went on. Everyone will be paying their respects and making tributes over the coming days in their own ways. Perhaps adding a small tribute of remembrance to HM would be more fitting than cancelling.”

Nicola Insley said: “We missed out on tickets to events elsewhere that WILL go ahead today, because we put our eggs in your basket. Way to go, making sure hundreds of kids are left sad, disappointed, and bored, this weekend.”

Yvonne Holden said: “We were taking our great Nephew. We are all so saddened by the loss of our Queen, the email said Wigan Council has cancelled it for respect so why are there other events happening like the 10k run.”

Diane Cuerden said: “I loved our Queen but I genuinely don't think she would want this cancelled children having fun and people earning a living xx”

Sarah Newcombe Jones said: “We had booked to come for our little girls 3rd birthday. I’m pretty sure the event could of been used to honour the Queen rather than cancelling last minute on young children.”

Sam Shaw said: “Really don’t agree with this.sorry kids you’ve still got to go to school but you can’t have any fun at the weekend a minutes silence would of been more appropriate.”