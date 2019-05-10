Pedal power raises hundreds in honour of brave Wigan schoolboy

A team of fund-raisers will be saddle sore but happy after completing a charity bike ride in honour of a brave schoolboy.

More than 30 people got on their bikes on Sunday to pedal from Southport to Abram.

The third annual ride was inspired by seven-year-old Olly Johnson, from Abram, who was just two when he was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukaemia.

Olly waved the cyclists off, before going to stops along the route to provide a boost by offering his support.

He was joined by Josh Cubbin, from Swinley, who was treated at the same time as Olly for Burkitt’s lymphoma and whose father Ian was cycling.

Also getting on their bikes were Olly’s parents Donna and Phil, his siblings Ellie, 19, and Callum, 16, and other relatives and friends.

The large team of cyclists have so far collected around £1,000 for two good causes.

The money will go to ward 84 at Royal Manchester Children’s Hospital, where Olly was treated, and Kidscan, a charity carrying out research into treatment for poorly youngsters.

Olly received chemotherapy every day for three years after being diagnosed with leukaemia.

His treatment finally ended in 2017 and the plucky Abram St John’s CE Primary pupil is now in remission, with blood tests carried out every six months to check on his condition.

To sponsor the cyclists, go to uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PhilJohnson14.