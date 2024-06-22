Pedal power: the 13 best bicycle shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

By Gaynor Clarke
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 12:30 BST
Crowds turned out to see the Tour of Britain Women make its way through Wigan and Leigh earlier this month, likely inspiring many people to get on their bikes.

Whether it’s a leisurely ride along the canal or a trip to the shops via Saddle Junction’s cycle lanes, our borough has plenty of places to explore on two wheels.

But knowing where to buy a bike and get expert advice can be difficult, so we have collated a list of some of the best bicycle shops in and around Wigan.

These businesses and organisations all received at least four out of five stars from 10 reviews or more.

1. The 13 best bicycle shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

2. Winstanley Bikes, on Fourmarts Road, Martland Mill, received 4.2 stars from 3,673 reviews

3. ML Cycles, on Birkett Bank, Wigan, received 4.5 stars from 57 reviews

4. Alan's BMX, on Wallgate, Wigan, received 4.8 stars from 833 reviews

