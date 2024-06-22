Pedal power: the 13 best bicycle shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

Whether it’s a leisurely ride along the canal or a trip to the shops via Saddle Junction’s cycle lanes, our borough has plenty of places to explore on two wheels.
But knowing where to buy a bike and get expert advice can be difficult, so we have collated a list of some of the best bicycle shops in and around Wigan.
These businesses and organisations all received at least four out of five stars from 10 reviews or more.
1 / 4
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.