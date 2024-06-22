Pedal power: the 13 best bicycle shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews

Whether it’s a leisurely ride along the canal or a trip to the shops via Saddle Junction’s cycle lanes, our borough has plenty of places to explore on two wheels.

But knowing where to buy a bike and get expert advice can be difficult, so we have collated a list of some of the best bicycle shops in and around Wigan.

These businesses and organisations all received at least four out of five stars from 10 reviews or more.

1 . The 13 best bicycle shops in and around Wigan, according to Google reviews .Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

2 . Winstanley Bikes, on Fourmarts Road, Martland Mill, received 4.2 stars from 3,673 reviews .Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

3 . ML Cycles, on Birkett Bank, Wigan, received 4.5 stars from 57 reviews .Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales

4 . Alan's BMX, on Wallgate, Wigan, received 4.8 stars from 833 reviews .Photo: Google Street View Photo Sales