Pupils of St. Peter's RC High School, Orrell, join in a chant with Rastafarian poet Levi Tafari during a visit on Tuesday 5th of March 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell
Staff at ASDA hold fund raising events for Children In Need. Photo: staff
The pulling power of these youngsters helps to launch this monster at the Kite Festival at Beacon Park organised by the North West Sports and Power Kite Group and West Lancs Ranger Service on Sunday 9th of June 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell
