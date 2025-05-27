People and events making Wigan news in 2002

By Michelle Adamson and Gary Bunskill
Published 27th May 2025, 15:45 BST
We are casting our net back 23 years for these pictures charting breaking news, celebrations, school events, charity fund-raisers and a talent contest from Wigan in 2002.

Recollections should be rekindled by some of these images.

1. Wigan events in 2002

Pupils of St. Peter's RC High School, Orrell, join in a chant with Rastafarian poet Levi Tafari during a visit on Tuesday 5th of March 2002.

2. 2002

Pupils of St. Peter's RC High School, Orrell, join in a chant with Rastafarian poet Levi Tafari during a visit on Tuesday 5th of March 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell

Staff at ASDA hold fund raising events for Children In Need.

3. 2002

Staff at ASDA hold fund raising events for Children In Need. Photo: staff

The pulling power of these youngsters helps to launch this monster at the Kite Festival at Beacon Park organised by the North West Sports and Power Kite Group and West Lancs Ranger Service on Sunday 9th of June 2002.

4. 2002

The pulling power of these youngsters helps to launch this monster at the Kite Festival at Beacon Park organised by the North West Sports and Power Kite Group and West Lancs Ranger Service on Sunday 9th of June 2002. Photo: Frank Orrell

