The memory of a massive Wigan motorcycle fan and racing safety official will now live on in the Isle of Man at one of his most beloved two-wheeler “meccas.”

Dad Liam Clarke died last year after being involved a collision with a competitor's bike in a high-speed tragedy in the final practise session of the famous Isle of Man Steam Packet Southern 100 Road Races, in which rider Irishman Alan Connor also lost his life.

The volunteer marshal ''really loved'' the race festival, known among bikers as the “TT of the South.”

He would use his holidays to help ensure that the event, staged around the Billown closed-roads circuit near the seaside holiday town of Castletown, could take place before thousands of two-wheeler enthusiasts who make the annual pilgrimage.

The renaming ceremony on the Isle of Man attended by Liam Clarke's family and friends

An inquiry and investigation into the exact circumstances of the crash was launched by the sport's governing body shortly afterwards, but it has yet to officially report its findings.

Liam lost his life while marshalling the Billown course for the first time, although he had officiated at other motorsport events.

Last year's races were cancelled altogether after the double fatalities in respect to the bereaved, despite having previously been held continuously every July over more than 60 years.

The late Liam Clarke

Now a permanent structure where volunteer race staff are briefed and trained, as well as socialise post-race, has been officially named The Liam Clarke Marshal Centre in his honour.

An emotional ceremony near Castletown, before the races proper began, was witnessed by his widow Mandy and the couple's daughters Sabrina and Tina.

They were welcomed by the organising Southern 100 Racing Club's official chaplain and welfare officer John Coldwell, who described renaming the marshal centre building as an "apt tribute'' to a "well-loved and liked'' race official.

He added that away from family times, Liam was happiest with his “orange army marshal colleagues”.

Sabrina told the gathering that her father would be “buzzing” at the thought he would be remembered in such a way.

She said: "Dad liked his motorbikes, his road racing, the camaraderie of marshalling and a beer.

"The Southern 100 really is a family in every sense of the word."

The week-long races series, founded in 1955, include up to 12 bike races in various classes around the 4.25-mile public roads circuit, with its famously challenging – and exciting – Church Bends complex at Malew.

It differs from the TT Races, held a month earlier around the 27-and-three-quarter-mile-long Mountain Course up and around Snaefell, by being a traditional mass-start race, rather than time trial.

It is known for helping to create British and even eventual World motorcycling champions.

Although unpaid, race marshals have the ultimate power to stop the race mid-action on safety grounds.

And all stars must obey their flags, no matter how big a champion they may be.

Indeed, so vital are marshals to the sport that under its governing rules, no races can take place without the legal minimum quota of such orange-bibbed, fully trained enthusiasts at official stations around the circuit.