Person rushed to hospital after air ambulance lands at Wigan park

A person has been taken to hospital following an incident for which called the air ambulance service into action.



The North West Air Ambulance landed at Alexandra Park on Victoria Street shortly after 9.50am today (Saturday, June 1), but it is not clear whether the incident occurred inside the park or elsewhere.

The air ambulance lands at Alexandra Park this morning. Photo submitted to Wigan Today

A team of paramedics delivered critical care to a patient, who was eventually taken to hospital in a land ambulance.

Their gender, age and condition have not yet been confirmed.

Wigan Today has contacted the North West Ambulance Service for further details.