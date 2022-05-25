Pet pooches star at new Wigan dog show and raise money for charity into the bargain

Wigan dog owners and their pets had great fun as they took part in a new competition for two very good causes.

By Charles Graham
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 12:30 pm

The charity dog show took place at The Crown at Worthington, Standish, and all money raised on the day will be split 50/50 between St Catherine’s Hospice and Motor Neurone Disease Association, two charity which are close to the heart of organiser Nicole Coombs.

Categories included the cutest puppy, handsomest dog, prettiest bitch, golden oldie, best junior handler, waggiest tail, best trick and fancy dress (human, dog and both);

Other highlights included a tombola, raffle, give-it-a-go dog agility, a scurry, demonstrations from evolution dog training, guess how many treats in the jar.

Stalls included cakes, handmade collars, decoupage gifts, African crafts, wax melts and bath bombs.

For those who enjoyed the occasion, there will be another chance to show off their dogs when Scrufts returns to Haigh Woodland Park in a month’s time.

