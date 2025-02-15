Pet shops in Wigan: the 11 highest rated according to Google reviews

By Sian Jones
Published 15th Feb 2025, 15:45 BST
Updated 22nd Feb 2025, 16:48 BST
Wigan borough is home to a number of pet shops.

These establishments sell anything and everything for domesticated animals: from dogs and cats to fish and reptiles.

Each of these stores has a rating of four or more out of five on Google.

In no particular order, these are the 11 highest rated pet shops in the Wigan borough.

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 323 reviews

1. Appleton Exotics- Scholes

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 323 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 433 reviews

2. CMC Aquatics- Miry Lane, Wigan

Rated 4.6 out of 5 from 433 reviews Photo: submit

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1.1k reviews

3. Pets at Home- Robin Park, Wigan

Rated 4.3 out of 5 from 1.1k reviews Photo: John Leatherbarrow

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 22 reviews

4. Gaz’s Pet Supplies- Garswood Street, Ashton

Rated 4.5 out of 5 from 22 reviews Photo: submit

